Kellogg Community College will pay $55,000 to settle free-speech lawsuit

Kellogg Community College has agreed to pay $55,000 to settle a freedom of speech lawsuit in federal court but did not admit to any wrongdoing.

The college announced Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to resolve a complaint filed in federal court after three people were arrested for trespassing while distributing copies of the U.S. Constitution outside a campus building in 2016.

Two of those arrested and Young Americans for Liberty, a campus libertarian organization with more than 900 chapters across the country, sued KCC in January 2017 after members said they were arrested after being told they had to register and contain their solicitation to KCC's student center.

"Kellogg Community College is an institution of higher education dedicated to teaching, learning and academic success," President Mark O'Connell said in a statement released Tuesday. "Since its inception in 1956, the college has highly regarded and continuously embraced the freedom of speech, freedom of expression and right to peaceably assemble.

"As an educational institution and steward of public resources, we are pleased to have this lawsuit resolved, and we look forward to continuing our legacy as a marketplace of ideas for years to come," he added.

Without admitting any liability or recognizing the validity of the group's claims, KCC agreed to a financial settlement of $55,000 — most of which is covered by the college's insurance policy — and minor revisions to its freedom of expression policy.

KCC will pay $15,000 of the settlement amount, college spokesman Eric Greene said Tuesday.

"We are ecstatic to hear that Kellogg Community College is acknowledging their own misconduct and finally giving the constitution the respect it deserves," Pooja Bachani, YAL's director of communications, said Tuesday.

Plaintiffs Michelle Gregoire and Brandon Withers, were among four people distributing pocket side copies of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 20, 2016, when college officials said they were required to obtain a permit. None were KCC students at the time.

They refused the request, and the school said, after several conversations, three were arrested by campus police for trespassing. Charges were never issued by the Calhoun County prosecutor.

Through their attorneys, they objected to the college's solicitation policy and claimed KCC had violated their constitutional rights.

Greene said in June that, because Young Americans for Liberty was not a registered student organization, the members were required to complete some paperwork each time they sought to solicit on campus.

The members of the group had solicited on campus earlier after making a request, but Greene said forms were required for each appearance on campus and were not submitted on Sept. 20.

KCC has never denied any such request and has often approved requests made on the same day as the anticipated solicitation, Greene said.

The KCC Board of Trustees reviewed its policies in August 2017 and opted to adopt a new freedom of expression policy, which removed the pre-registration requirement, stating instead that KCC could take actions necessary to ensure campus safety or address violations of other campus policies, such as destruction of property or obstruction of traffic.

The board adopted minor revisions to the policy, per the terms of the settlement agreement, during its Jan. 17 regular meeting.

The policy makes it clear that any individual or group can engage in non-commercial expressive activities, including speeches, demonstrations, vigils, and the distribution of informational materials, in common areas on the campus during periods that the college facilities are open to the general public.

KCC may still limit the time, place and manner of expressive activities in order to ensure they do not interfere with college operations and the learning environment.

