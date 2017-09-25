Lakeview teacher placed on leave for 'unprofessional' conduct with student

Lakeview High School, file photo. (Photo: Al Lassen/For the Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A Lakeview High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave for unprofessional conduct with a former student over social media, the district announced Monday.

"While I cannot provide additional information at this time, I want to assure our parents and community that student welfare is our top priority, and we are committed to providing a safe school environment for Lakeview students and staff," Superintendent Blake Prewitt said Monday in a press release.

The Battle Creek Enquirer is not identifying the teacher because he has not been charged with a crime.

The Battle Creek Police Department investigated the allegations and did not find any criminal wrongdoing, Det. Sgt. Todd Elliott said Monday.

"In looking through that, we spoke with students and found no criminal wrongdoing and our investigation is now closed." Elliott said.

"We work closely with the school, they conducted their investigation and ours was done to make sure nothing was missed. At this point, there's no danger to any students, past, present or future."

© 2017, Battle Creek Enquirer