Man arrest for biting a piece of girlfriend's ear off

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 37-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested after Battle Creek police said he bit off a piece of ear while assaulting his former girlfriend.

Officers were called to the woman's home on Battle Creek Avenue at 4:35 p.m. Friday after she fled from the man's home on East Grand Circle where she said she was attacked.

When officers arrived they found the woman, 28, was being treated by paramedics from Lifecare Ambulance and that a portion of the woman's ear had been severed. She was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

She told officers she had gone to the home of her former boyfriend to pick-up their daughter. She said the man began asking about renewing their relationship but after she told him she was not interested.

She said he punched her in the back of the head and as she was attempting to leave with her daughter said the man bit her ear. She heard the man spit something and saw a piece of her ear on the ground.She picked it up and fled, calling 911 when she arrived at her home.

The man told police he believed the woman was trying to take his daughter and he bit her ear to make her stop but told officers he did not mean to severe the ear.

The woman was admitted to the hospital as doctors attempt to attach the damaged ear and the man was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to maim and taken to the Calhoun County jail.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Battle Creek Enquirer