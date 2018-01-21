Man arrested after Sunday shooting, police chase

Emmett Township firefighters battle a car fire after the driver lost control and struck a utility pole during a police pursuit. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 24-year-old Battle Creek man faces several charges after a shooting and police chase Sunday.

The man and a passenger in his car suffered minor injuries after the SUV slid out of control, rolled over, struck a utility pole and caught fire.

Battle Creek Sgt. Nick Woolman said the incident began about 3 p.m. when residents of an apartment in the 200 block of Riverside Drive said shots were fired inside during an apparent domestic dispute.

No one was injured in the shooting and police were notified and given a description of the man and the vehicle he was driving.

An officer saw the car near Cliff Street and Greble Street in the Post neighborhood and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

Woolman said speeds reached 100 miles per hour as officers pursued the vehicle eastbound on Michigan Avenue.

Woolman said the Battle Creek officer lost sight temporarily of the fleeing vehicle because of heavy fog and then found that the SUV went out of control at the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Wattles Road in Emmett Township.

The SUV rolled over and then struck a power pole on the southeast corner of the intersection. Both the driver and a passenger were able to get out of the SUV.

Police said the power pole was severed and live power lines were down. The car caught fire, and the power lines ignited a small brush fire.

Consumers Energy crews were called to cut the electric power, and the fires were extinguished by Emmett Township firefighters.

Two men suffered minor injuries after their car overturned, struck a power pole and caught fire. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

Woolman said the passenger was treated at the scene by Lifecare Ambulance and released. He was believed to be inside the car and not in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Bronson Battle Creek with what police said were minor injuries. Woolman said he faces multiple charges.

Officers were searching an area on Columbia Avenue where they believe a gun was thrown from the vehicle.

Michigan State Police and Emmett Township police assisted.

The case remains under investigation.

