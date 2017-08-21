Man charged for leading police on high speed chase through a neighborhood

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Battle Creek police arrested a man, 27, on a charge of fleeing from police after officers said he failed to stop and led them at high speed through a neighborhood.

Officers reported the beginning of the pursuit at 5:33 a.m. Sunday when officers observed a southbound car attempted to pass another vehicle on Washington Avenue near Ann Avenue, nearly hitting an oncoming patrol car.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle when it pulled into a driveway on Ann Avenue. But police said the driver then went through a yard and back onto the street and then led officers through several blocks of neighborhood on the city’s north side before turning from Howland Avenue onto West Northside Drive and stopped at the end of the dead-end street.

Police said the man surrendered but told officers he was fleeing from another man who had pointed a gun at him and had shot him several times before.

Police said they didn’t see another car involved and the man was taken to the county jail.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer