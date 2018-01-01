Man dies after being hit by train in Battle Creek

File photo. (Photo: Thinkstock/Image Source Pink)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 33-year-old was hit by a train in Battle Creek after he walked in front of it around 1:30 p.m., according to local police.

The man died after being struck. The train engineer said that the train was approaching the crossing at McCamly Street when he saw the man walk onto the tracks in front of them.

Because the train was moving quickly, it was unable to stop. The railroad arms were working and in the down position.

Police do not know why the man walked onto the tracks.

