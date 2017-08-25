Man faces up to life in prison after 4th indecent exposure incident

Anthony Bicknell (Photo: Courtesy of Battle Creek Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A Battle Creek man who police said has been found exposing himself in public four times this year is facing new charges and could face up to life in prison.

Anthony Bicknell, 35, was arrested Thursday in Calhoun County District Court on a charge of indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person after a warrant was issued by the prosecutor's office on Monday.

Bicknell was in court for sentencing after pleading no contest to a charge of indecent exposure inside an adult entertainment store in April.

Battle Creek police alleged that Bicknell was inside Cirilla's at 2245 W. Columbia Ave. on April 19 and a female clerk found him looking at merchandise while his pants were pulled down and his genitals were exposed. The clerk told police it appeared the man was taking pictures of himself with his cell phone.

District Judge Paul Beardslee sentenced Bicknell to six months of probation and fines and costs of $950 and barred him from the store while on probation.

"And I believe there is a current warrant about some other matter," the judge said.

Bicknell was taken to the county jail and is expected to be arraigned on Friday on the new warrant.

Police said Bicknell has been observed exposing himself several times. The new charge is from Aug. 13 when an employee said he was in the woman's bathroom at Ollie's Bargain Outlet at 100 S. 20th St.

The female employee said she found him inside the stall wearing just sunglasses while masturbating and taking pictures.

Police also have alleged that Bicknell:

Removed his pants in the adult room at Family Video at 890 W. Columbia Ave. on Feb. 9.

Was in the women's bathroom at Meijer Inc., 2191 W. Columbia Ave. on April 27. Two women said he came out of a stall wearing a pink thong and security officials said he was in the restroom more than a hour. Charges from that incident were dismissed as part of his plea agreement in the April 19 incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer