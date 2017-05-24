Man sitting in car shot by suspect

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A man from Dearborn is expected to live after being shot in the leg while sitting in a vehicle.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 police were called to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, where the 36-year-old victim was dropped off.

Officers believe the man was sitting in the vehicle when a man with a hoodie over his head walked up and fired several times, hitting the vehicle as well as the victim.

It's not clear at this point what may have caused the man to start firing. Police also say they don't have a description of him, other than the fact he was wearing a hoodie.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call Calhoun County dispatchers or Silent Observer.

