Man tied up, beaten and robbed at his home in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating an armed home invasion that sent one man to the hospital.

According to a release from BCPD, it happened just before 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at a home on Hamblin Avenue.

The homeowner, a 54-year-old man, was beaten and held at gunpoint while two suspects searched his home. The victim was tied up and the two suspects left with some personal property.

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set black man and a tall, skinny, unknown man who was wearing a mask at the time of the invasion. Both are believed to have left the area in an unknown vehicle make or model.

The victim was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries following the invasion. He is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information that could further this investigation should contact the police department at 269-9696-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

