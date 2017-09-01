Man walking his dog, shoots and kills dog charging at him

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Battle Creek police said a man walking his dog shot another dog which began charging him.

Officers were called to the first block of Central Street at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday.

The 50-year-old man said he was walking his dog past a residence and heard two dogs attempting to break through a fence. The man said he was familiar with the dogs from previous walks but this time one of them, a pitbull terrier, was able to break through the fence.

The dog was barking and growling and charged him and his dog. The man said he and his dog retreated but the pitbull continued to charge so he drew a .38 caliber handgun he was carrying and shot the dog once.

The pitbull turned and ran but then fell and died.

Witnesses told officers they believed the pitbull was being aggressive and they were afraid it would attack the man and his dog before it was shot.

