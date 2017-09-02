Man who led police on 130 mph chase gets year in jail

Joshua Miller (Photo: Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A man who led police on a 130 mph pursuit was sentenced Friday to more time in jail.

Joshua Miller, 32, of Battle Creek was sentenced to a year in jail and three years of probation by Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Sarah Lincoln.

Miller had pleaded guilty to auto theft and fleeing from police after a pursuit March 12 which started in Battle Creek and ended in Coldwater.

Before it was over police said Miller drove a stolen 2004 Kia at speeds of 130 mph on I-69 and then US-12 in Branch County. He continued at speeds of nearly 80 mph even after a spike strip laid by police flattened the right front tire.

He must pay nearly $2,100 in fines and costs. He had credit for 202 days already spent in jail but Judge Lincoln said if he violates his probation he could be sentenced to prison for up to 15 years.

Battle Creek police said they were searching for Miller because his former girlfriend reported he had kidnapped her and held her in her apartment for three days before she was able to escape.

On March 11 police said Miller stole the Kia from a home on North Wabash Avenue and then the next day police saw him in the car in a motel parking lot at Riverside Drive and Beckley Road.

Miller fled from the officer reaching speeds of 100 mph on Riverside Drive and then drove east on Michigan Avenue to I-69 in Marshall.

Officers from several departments pursued him into Branch County and then westbound on US-12 before he was stopped near Butters Road by deputies from Branch and Calhoun counties after the tire on the car flattened.

At the sentencing neither Miller nor his attorney, John Sullivan, had anything to say to the judge before Miller was sentenced.

Prosecutors said the charges of unlawful imprisonment and domestic assault were dismissed because the victim was not available although those charges could be re-issued.

