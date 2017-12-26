Mother, son arrested after shots fired during argument

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A mother and son were arrested after both fired gunshots during an argument, Battle Creek police reported.

Officers were called to the first block of Fox Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers said the man 26, and his mother, 45, were arguing and the son began destroying property inside the home.

Officers said he began shooting a long gun, which he broke in half, and then the mother grabbed a handgun owned by her boyfriend and fired several shots. Officers said the pair were not shooting at each other.

Both were arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm in the city limits. They were taken to the Calhoun County jail and both firearms were seized.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer