Mother, son arrested after shots fired during argument

Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer , WZZM 10:29 AM. EST December 26, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A mother and son were arrested after both fired gunshots during an argument, Battle Creek police reported.

Officers were called to the first block of Fox Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers said the man 26, and his mother, 45, were arguing and the son began destroying property inside the home.

Officers said he began shooting a long gun, which he broke in half, and then the mother grabbed a handgun owned by her boyfriend and fired several shots. Officers said the pair were not shooting at each other.

Both were arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm in the city limits. They were taken to the Calhoun County jail and both firearms were seized.

