Murder warrant issued in Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A murder warrant has been issued in the shooting death Friday of Frankie Zanetti.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said Monday he issued the warrant against Brian Zanetti on Sunday after Battle Creek Police detectives interviewed Zanetti Saturday night in Illinois.

Gilbert said the warrant charges Zanetti, 47, with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Zanetti made what Gilbert called incriminating statements during several hours of interviews with police.

Zanetti is charged with the Friday morning shooting death of Frankie Zanetti, 63, at Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic Co. at 1338 W. Michigan Ave. in the Urbandale neighborhood. Zanetti is co-owner with his brother, John, of the business, begun by their father.

Investigators have said that the younger Zanetti is a cousin but still have not determined a clear motive for the shooting.

Police said a man walked into the business about 10:30 a.m. Friday and asked for Frankie Zanetti, who was with a customer in the showroom.

Officers said witnesses told them that the man walked up to Frankie Zanetti and shot him once in the head with a 9 mm handgun and then walked out.

By Friday afternoon police named Brian Zanetti as a person of interest and learned he had been living in Libertyville, Illinois, outside of Chicago for several weeks.

Officers there were alerted by Battle Creek that Zanetti was wanted and he was apprehended and held on on gun charges after police there said they found a handgun in the trunk of his car. Battle Creek police said they believe the gun seized was used in the shooting.

Three Battle Creek detectives went to Illinois Saturday afternoon to interview Zanetti.

Gilbert said he expects charges in Illinois will be dropped once Zanetti is returned to Michigan and police said he may waive extradition, but that is not yet clear.

Gilbert praised the work of both Battle Creek police and officers in Libertyville in the case.

