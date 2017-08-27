No one hurt after early morning shots were fired in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - No one was hurt when shots were fired early Saturday in a Battle Creek neighborhood.
Battle Creek police were called just before 5:30 a.m. to Cliff Street in the Post Addition after residents reported hearing shots.
Police said no one was hurt and it doesn't appear anyone was injured.
A witness said shots were fired through a sunroof of a gray or black sedan.
Officers did find shell casings in the street.
