Nurse puts out electrical fire at Battle Creek nursing home

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - An electrical fire at a Battle Creek nursing home was quickly put out by a nurse on Saturday night.

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, the fire happened at the Battle Creek Manor Nursing Home around just after 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. Crews were dispatched to the nursing home facility on Wagner Drive on reports of a light fixture fire.

Patients were evacuated from the facility and a nurse working used a dry chemical fire extinguisher to put the fire out. The fire alarm system appeared to be working properly, a release reads.

When crews arrived, there was smoke in the south hallway however, the fire was out. The area was secured and ventilated.

One nurse was treated for smoke and extinguisher agent inhalation at the scene.

The fire caused about $250 in damages. The release from BCFD says the building will remain occupied while electrical repairs are made.

