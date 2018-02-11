Off-duty Battle Creek police officer arrested for drunken driving

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

SPRINGFIELD, MICH. - An off-duty Battle Creek police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested on drunk driving charges Sunday morning.

The officer was in their personal vehicle when the accident happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The officer struck a utility pole in Springfield.

No one else was involved and the officer was not injured.

Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said the officer is expected to cooperate and "will not receive special treatment of any sort."

“I have said many times to our community that we hire from the human race, not the super-human race,” Blocker said. “And to that end, I am not making excuses, or justifying the behavior of this officer. However, I am acknowledging that, as an employer, this is a personnel issue through which we must work with this employee.

“Further, I have thanked the Calhoun County Sheriff for the good work; no law enforcement officer wants to have to arrest a fellow officer. We will get through this through open and honest communication.”

An internal investigation has started, and the officer will remain on administrative leave until it's over. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is handling the case.

The officer is currently in custody and their arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 26.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter

