One person hurt, home completely destroyed after fire near Battle Creek

The resident of his home was injured in an early morning fire Sunday. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One person was injured and a home destroyed in an early morning fire Sunday.

Pennfield Township Fire Chief Tim Smith said the fire at 8324 White Rabbit Road, just west of M-66, was reported at 6:28 a.m.

Smith said the resident, Wanda Wellington, was awakened and found smoke in the house and when she opened the back door the fire erupted, burning her. She was taken to Bronson Battle Creek by Lifecare Ambulance with burns to her arms and back, Smith said.

When firefighters arrived the house was engulfed in flames and was a total loss. About 25 firefighters from Pennfield, Emmett and Bedford townships battled the fire in 10-degree temperatures.

No other injuries were reported. Smith said a dog and cat inside the house were not found.

The cause remains under investigation and he estimated the loss at $70,000.

Fire destroyed this Pennfield Township home Sunday morning. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

