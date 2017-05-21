Police: Armed robber breaks into home demanding drugs

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Battle Creek police are searching for a man who broke into a home and held the woman inside at gunpoint, demanding drugs.

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house on Dalhia Drive around 11:30 on Saturday. He had a black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded prescription drugs from the homeowner. She was cooperative and gave the gunman her medication but had no money.

The suspect ran out of the front door and toward the Target Plaza.

Police describe him as a white man, possibly in his late 20s, thin build and about 5'6" to 5'8" tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, University of Michigan baseball cap, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark colored boots.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and urge anyone with information to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

