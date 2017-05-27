Police: Charges made after break-in, standoff in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Three people were arrested Thursday on drug charges during an investigation of a morning burglary.

Battle Creek police were called to Boyd Street at 9:57 a.m. after a woman said she awoke to find two men had kicked open a door and were inside the house. She scared them off and called 911.

Police used a tracking dog which followed a scent to a residence in the first block of Springview Drive. About the same time, other officers saw people matching the description of the burglars but they went inside the residence.

After a standoff and talking with a police negotiator, two men and a woman came out. Police obtained a search warrant and found heroin and marijuana inside the house.

A man, 20, was arrested on a charge of possession of heroin and on an unrelated warrant from Jackson County. The man's brother, 22, and his girlfriend, 24, were arrested on charges of association with an illegal drug.

No one was charged in connection with the break-in.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer