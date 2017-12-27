Police: Cocaine seized before delivery to Battle Creek

Pictured from left to right: Corey Mason and Marlon Vonmoore (Photo: Provided)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Two Illinois men were arraigned Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine after Battle Creek police said they found 1,169 grams or more than 2 1/2 pounds of cocaine in their rental car.

Members of the department's Gang Suppression Unit reported they stopped the car on Dec. 20 after the driver failed to stop for a stop sign at Hanover Street and Walter Avenue.

Officers said the driver seemed nervous and told officers he had met a woman at a strip club and was coming to visit her. He didn't recall the name of the club and didn't know the woman's address. The passenger admitted he had marijuana in his shoe.

When police searched the car they found a vacuum-sealed plastic bag wrapped in tin foil in the center console of the car. Police also seized $1,500 in cash and four cell phones.

Both men declined to talk with officers. Corey Mason, 30, of Calumet City, Illinois, posted bond of $200,000 and was released and will be arraigned later. Marlon Vonmoore, 38, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, appeared in Calhoun County District Court Tuesday. His bond was set at $200,000.

Both men face up to 30 years in prison if convicted. The investigation is continuing by the department's Special Investigations Unit.

