Police continue investigating shooting at home in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Battle Creek Police are continuing their investigation into a report of shots being fired at 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Officers were called to 242 Lathrop Ave. after a 911 call that one man fired a shot outside the house and then pushed another man into the house and then someone left in a vehicle.

Police surrounded the house and believing someone was inside with a gun called for the Emergency Response Team. Officers also believed that at least one child might be inside but later learned the boy was with his mother and not at the house.

Police obtained a search warrant and eventually entered the home just before 2:30 a.m. but found no one was there.

Police said they were called to the same home on May 2 after at least one shot was fired inside the home and several more outside about 7:07 a.m. In that case several people were inside and the resident of the home, 41, was arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a gun, being a felon in possession, child endangerment and drug possession.

