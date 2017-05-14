Police: Family member stops child from getting abducted

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Battle Creek police are searching for a car and driver after a family member of a child reported a possible attempted abduction.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Harris Street at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said they were told a 6-year-old child was playing in the yard when a white man wearing sunglasses and driving a older red Chevrolet Cavalier two-door car with tinted windows and no license plate tried to entice the child to enter his vehicle.

When the family member stepped out of the house the driver sped away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 or 911.

