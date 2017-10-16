Police identify Albion man found dead in Kalamazoo River

Calhoun County Sheriff Department vehicle. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

ALBION, MICH. - Police don't suspect a crime after a body was found in the Kalamazoo River in Albion on Saturday.

Albion Chief Scott Kipp said a group of kayakers reported at 1:42 p.m. that they found a body in the river near Haven Road. Police said the man had been in the water only a short time when he was found.

The man was identified as William Gillham, 84, of Albion. Kipp said Monday investigators have not found any evidence of foul play.

Gillham was professor emeritus of religious studies of Albion College and taught 40 years from 1961 to 2001.

The Calhoun County Dive Team removed the body.

Albion police were assisted by the Calhoun County Sheriff Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective/Sgt. Nicole Wygant at 517-629-7824.

