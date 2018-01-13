Police identify Battle Creek sword attacker

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Police in Battle Creek have released the name of the man who attacked the mother his children with a sword on Friday.

Anthony Maurice Whitlock, 35, was arrested following the Friday night attack.

According to police, he kicked in a door to his former girlfriend's apartment while she and their three children were sleeping inside. He had a three foot long replica samurai sword.

Whitlock's former girlfriend suffered multiple injuries to her hands, arms, legs and torso. Her thumb and index finger was found on the floor of her bedroom, and police found blood throughout much of the apartment. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The couple's 13-year-old son also awoke to the attack and attempted to break it up, pushing his father away from his mother. Police say he may have grabbed a steak knife and tried to stab his father. The 13-year-old was the one to call 911.

The two other children, a 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl, also were in the apartment but none of the children were not hurt.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Whitlock for assault with intent to murder, home invasion and being a habitual offender. He is being held at the Calhoun County Jail without bond until his arraignment, which is expected early next week.

There were no updates on his former girlfriend -- she remains in critical condition.

