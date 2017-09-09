Police investigating after $7,000 goes missing from Boy Scouts

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 56-year-old Springfield woman is under investigation after Battle Creek police said money from a Battle Creek Boy Scout and Cub Scout troop is missing.

In a report released Friday, Battle Creek officers said they were called Aug. 31 after $7,700 was reported missing from the scouts' bank account. Officials said the total taken may be higher.

Some of the money, raised by Scout Alex Rea, was for a playground project at Doris Klaussen Developmental Center in Emmett Township. Rea is working on his Eagle Scout rank. Other money is for supplies and camp scholarships for both Cub and Boy Scouts.

Police said the woman confessed to taking the money over the last couple of years to pay credit card bills and rent a car while the family vehicle was broken.

A warrant request has been submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecutor for possible charges.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer