Police looking for suspect who shot, killed young man

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Police are looking for a man they say shot and killed a 22 year old late Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to a release, the victim was at home on Rambling Lane with his roommate and a friend. A fourth person, who the victim may have known, was let in.

Shortly after arriving, the suspect got a hold of the victim's gun and shot him with it, but it's not yet clear why. The victim was found dead when the police arrived around 11 p.m.

Officers say the suspect ran away from the scene and was tracked by a K-9 officer, but the dog eventually lost track of the man.

So far only a vague description of the suspect is available. He's a black man in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a Nike hoodie.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV