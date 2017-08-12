Police: Man arrested after firing shotgun into house

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 41-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested early Saturday after Battle Creek police said he fired a shotgun inside a house during a domestic dispute.

Officers were called at 2:15 a.m. to the first block of Eagle Street after a 911 call about shots fired.

Officers said the man and his wife and their children were inside the house and officers found evidence that a shot had been fired. No one was injured.

The man was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to commit murder and several weapons charges.

The case remains under investigation by department detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Silent Observer.

