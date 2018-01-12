Man breaks into Battle Creek apartment, attacks woman with sword

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 35-year-old Battle Creek woman was in serious condition early Friday after police said she was attacked with a sword in her home.

Battle Creek officers, along with Battle Creek firefighters and paramedics from Lifecare Ambulance were called at 2:43 a.m. to the 5200 block of Teal Run Apartments near Glenn Cross Road on Battle Creek's south side.

They found the woman severely injured with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Police said the woman's former boyfriend and the father of her 13-year-old son broke into the apartment and used a three-foot long sword to attack her. The sword was found at the scene.

Officers said the young boy tried to intervene, at one point pushing his father away and perhaps stabbing him with a steak knife.

Officers said they found blood throughout the apartment.

Police broadcast to area agencies to watch for the man and he was found on Kings Highway just outside Kalamazoo by a Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputy and taken into custody and returned to Battle Creek.

The man, who had blood on his clothes, was described as belligerent and refused to talk with Battle Creek detectives before he was taken to the Calhoun County jail on charges of home invasion and assault with intent to murder.

Police said the man apparently told the boy that God told him to attack his mother.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Battle Creek Enquirer