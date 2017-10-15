Police: Man hit on head with a hammer while being robbed

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at a liquor store on West Dickman Road. Police say the employee had just closed the store and walking to his car when he was approached by the suspect.

The suspect told the employee to let him back in the store, but the employee refused. Then the suspect hit the employee in the head with a hammer and took his wallet. The suspect ran off an in unknown direction and remains at large.

The employee was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 20's, wearing all black and a mask over his face.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-9696-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

