Police recover the stolen tombstone of a 2-year-old child

Investigators prepare to lift a stolen headstone from the ground Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Police in Emmett Township have recovered the tombstone of a Barry County child, which was stolen in early June.

Officers from the Calhoun County Sheriff Department and the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety recovered the stone late Thursday afternoon buried in the back yard of a home at 610 Niepoth St.

The tombstone, for a 2-year-old child, Kevin Fisher, who died in 1988, was taken from the Banfield Cemetery in Dowling.

The stone was reported missing to the Michigan State Police in Hastings in early June and troopers have been working with deputies and Emmett Township police in attempts to find and recover the stone.

Officers executed a search warrant at the house about 3 p.m. and found the stone and its base buried in the yard. A crew from Bud's Wrecker Service assisted police in lifting the stones.



Officers inspect the face of a tombstone recovered Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Emmett Township. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer) Investigators found that the face of the stone had been ground away, removing the information about the child. Detectives said they believed the stone was stolen and was going to be used for a dead family member of the thieves. Several other stones at the cemetery were found damaged when the child's tombstone was discovered missing. The search warrant was the third at the same residence as part of an ongoing investigation into stolen property and drug use. Deputies said methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medication, stolen property and vehicles have been recovered. Wesley Carter, 31, who lives at the home, has already been arrested and is in jail on several charges including possession of methamphetamine and receiving and concealing stolen property. Deputies said other charges will be sought against Carter. The house has been condemned and a child has been placed in temporary foster care. Warrants for eight other people have also been sought as part of the previous investigation and four more people have been identified and warrants will be sought alleging crimes including theft, counterfeiting and illegal drug activity, deputies said Thursday.

