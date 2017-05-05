Police searching for homicide suspect, don't believe there's further danger

Battle Creek police investigating a killing at Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic Friday, May 5, 2017. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Police in Battle Creek are searching for the suspect involved in a homicide that happened on Friday morning.

The homicide happened in on West Michigan Avenue, at Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic, according to a news release from the City of Battle Creek.

Police are currently looking for the suspect, however they say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

The suspect is described as a short, white man -- approximately 5'6" to 5'8" tall -- wearing jeans, a blue, pastel hoodie. Police say his face was covered with a bandana.

The suspect allegedly asked for the victim, a man working at Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic -- which was open, with several customers inside -- and shot him an unknown number of times.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect fled out of front door toward West Michigan Avenue, but his location is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

