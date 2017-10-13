Second gunman fails in effort to rob Battle Creek pizza store

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - For the second time, an armed man failed in an effort to rob a Battle Creek pizza store.

Battle Creek police said one employee of Sir Pizza at 198 Vale St. backed away when a gunman entered the store Wednesday and demanded money and a second worker walked by and ignored the man.

Police said the robber left without any money. No one was injured.

It's the second failed attempt at the store since late last month.

On Sept. 25 a man with a gun and wearing a bandana over his face came to the door of the store at closing time and the door was already locked. He gave up and left.

Police said the suspect on Wednesday walked in carrying a silver handgun and wearing a bandana over his face. He told an employee across a counter that he wanted money. However, the employee began backing away and left the room in search of one of the owners who was in another portion of the building even as the robber said, "I'm not messing around."

►More: Armed robber wearing skeleton mask hits 3rd Battle Creek-area business

Police said moments later a second employee walked out of an adjacent room and past the robber, who was holding the gun to his side. The second employee said he thought the man was a customer.

The man then began yelling that he wanted money but police said no one was in the room. Video footage shows him leaving the building but then returning and attempting to pry open the cash register.

He finally left on foot without any money as police were being dispatched to the business.

The man was not found and is described as about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a medium build and wearing all dark clothes. He had a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head and was wearing a bandana over much of his face. He also had a dark glove on his left hand and was holding the gun in his right hand. The man also was wearing dark shoes with white soles.

Employees told police they couldn't identify the man's race and that they don't believe he was the same man who attempted to rob the store in September.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer