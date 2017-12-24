Trio robs convenience store at gunpoint for money, alcohol

Two men and a woman robbed a convenience store Friday night. (Photo: Provided)

SPRINGFIELD, MICH. - Two men and a woman are being sought after they robbed a Springfield convenience store.

Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies reported the robbery at 9:35 p.m. Friday at the M&M Food Mart at 1004 W. Goguac St. in Springfield.

Deputies said the trio entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of money and alcoholic beverages. Police said a customer who entered the store during the robbery and attempted to leave was forced to stay until the robbers fled.

Deputies released a photograph of one of the robbers. (Photo: Provided)

No injuries were reported.

Deputies were assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police and officers from the Battle Creek Police Department, who used a police dog during the search for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

