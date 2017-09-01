Two Battle Creek teens arrested for breaking into a car

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Two teens are behind bars after breaking into a car in Battle Creek early Friday morning.
It happened early in the morning on Sept. 1 on Lathrop Avenue near Jericho Road in Battle Creek. Police say they apprehended two boys, ages 17 and 14.
Some called police a reported a car break-in; and when police searched the area, they found the two running from the scene. Both boys were caught and arrested for resisting arrest and larceny from a vehicle.
The stolen items were returned to the owner.
Police say the 14-year-old was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home and the 17-year-old was taken to the Calhoun County Jail.
