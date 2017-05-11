Woman killed in motorcycle crash, at-fault driver arrested for OWI

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 48-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly driving while intoxicated causing the death of a 59-year-old woman in Battle Creek last night.

The crash happened on M-37, south of Halbert Road on Wednesday, May 10.

Investigators say the woman who was killed was on a motorcycle at the time. The man involved was leaving a driveway when he lost control and hit the woman head on.

The victim's name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

