Woman killed in motorcycle crash, at-fault driver arrested for OWI

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 48-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly driving while intoxicated causing the death of a 59-year-old woman in Battle Creek last night.
The crash happened on M-37, south of Halbert Road on Wednesday, May 10.
Investigators say the woman who was killed was on a motorcycle at the time. The man involved was leaving a driveway when he lost control and hit the woman head on.
The victim's name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
