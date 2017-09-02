Bear hit and killed by car in Hesperia

(Photo: Contributed)

A bear was killed by a car in Hesperia on Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to Oceana County Police, the bear was hit near S. Maple Island and W. Baseline Road.

The bear was able to be loaded into the back of a truck and taken away.

According to the DNR, black bears are the only species of bear found in Michigan. Most recorded deaths of bears in Michigan involve hunting or vehicle collisions.

The black bear population in the Lower Peninsula has increased 47% since 2000 to 2,112 bears.

