Belding Area Schools list 10 possible new mascot names

BELDING, MICH. - An Ionia County school district is one step closer to having a new mascot. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Belding Area Schools announced the top ten finalists.
Board members unanimously voted in December to get rid of the "Redskins" mascot at Belding. Parent committees had taken surveys of Native American tribes across the country, who say the mascot is disrespectful.
District alumni, community members, students and staff in the district are being invited to choose between the possible new mascot names:
- Bison
- Bandits
- Bruins
- Buccaneers
- Black Bears
- Black Hawks
- Black Knights
- Bengals
- Pride
- Lumberjacks
You can vote online until Monday, Feb. 6 at 11:59 p.m. through a Survey Monkey poll set up by the district. You'll be asked what your first, second and third choices are.
From there, the list will be narrowed to between 3 and 5 finalists. They'll use sample artwork to get an idea of what the new mascot could look like. Then all K-12 students will vote on the remaining ideas.
Board members plan to finish the process by Spring Break and approve the name by the time they meet again in March.
