Benefit held for Newaygo boy attacked by dogs

Orgainzers tell us over $5,000 were raised for Devin Bates as he recovers from a recent dog attack.

NEWAYGO, MICH. - In Newaygo County more than 150 people attended a benefit for a young boy attacked by dogs.

Thursday at Camp Harvest in Croton, about $5,000 was raised for the family of Devin Bates.

On August 1, the 12-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs as he rode his bike on East 96th Street. Already, he's had two surgeries and continues to recover in a Grand Rapids hospital.

Devin along with members of his family showed up to the fundraiser.

Camp Harvest opened in 2002 and organizers tell us this is the largest benefit they've had in their history.



