Benton Harbor missing woman discovered dead, ruled a homicide

BENTON HARBOR, MICH. - Novena Mathis, 38, was found dead on Jan. 7 when Benton Harbor police responded to a call of a missing person.
Mathis was discovered inside a parked vehicle outside the Hayward Wells apartment complex. Mathis' death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound.
According to police, the suspect in the case is William 'Coonie' Edwards, 38. Edwards and Mathis had been in a long-term relationship for about 20 years and they had two children together.
There was a history of domestic violence in the relationship.
A warrant was issued for Edwards for open murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.
