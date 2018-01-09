Benton Harbor missing woman discovered dead, ruled a homicide

Novena P. Mathis (Photo: Provided)

BENTON HARBOR, MICH. - Novena Mathis, 38, was found dead on Jan. 7 when Benton Harbor police responded to a call of a missing person.

Mathis was discovered inside a parked vehicle outside the Hayward Wells apartment complex. Mathis' death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound.

According to police, the suspect in the case is William 'Coonie' Edwards, 38. Edwards and Mathis had been in a long-term relationship for about 20 years and they had two children together.

William "Coonies" Edwards (Photo: Provided)

There was a history of domestic violence in the relationship.

A warrant was issued for Edwards for open murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

