WZZM
Close

Benton Harbor missing woman discovered dead, ruled a homicide

Rose White , WZZM 5:34 PM. EST January 09, 2018

BENTON HARBOR, MICH. - Novena Mathis, 38, was found dead on Jan. 7 when Benton Harbor police responded to a call of a missing person.

Mathis was discovered inside a parked vehicle outside the Hayward Wells apartment complex. Mathis' death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound.  

According to police, the suspect in the case is William 'Coonie' Edwards, 38. Edwards and Mathis had been in a long-term relationship for about 20 years and they had two children together. 

There was a history of domestic violence in the relationship. 

A warrant was issued for Edwards for open murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories