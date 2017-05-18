Benton Harbor Public Safety Department searching for missing man

Benton Harbor Departmetn of Public Safety says Willie Brand’s family is concerned for his health and foul play is not suspected.

BENTON HARBOR, MICH. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance in the search for missing person Willie Brand.

According to a release from the department, Brand was last seen in the area around Searles and Colfax in the City of Benton Harbor.

He has not been seen nor heard from since April 29, 2017. Police say he was last seen wearing khaki pants, black shoes, grey t-shirt, and a baseball cap. He also walks with a cane for assistance.

Anyone who knows he's whereabouts is being asked to call Benton Harbor DPS at 269-927-0293. Police say they do not believe foul play is suspected.

