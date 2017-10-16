Boat explosion in South Haven leaves two hospitalized

(Photo: South Haven Emergency Area Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - There was a boat explosion and fire off the South Haven pier head that put two people in the hospital.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16. The people on board the boat were rescued by another boater who brought them to shore.

The victims were then taken Bronson-South Haven Hospital.

The fire was extinguished by South Haven Area Emergency Services.

(Photo: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

