Boat explosion in South Haven leaves two hospitalized

Rose White , WZZM 8:35 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - There was a boat explosion and fire off the South Haven pier head that put two people in the hospital. 

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16. The people on board the boat were rescued by another boater who brought them to shore. 

The victims were then taken Bronson-South Haven Hospital. 

The fire was extinguished by South Haven Area Emergency Services. 

