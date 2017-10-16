Boat explosion in South Haven leaves two hospitalized

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - There was a boat explosion and fire off the South Haven pier head that put two people in the hospital.
The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16. The people on board the boat were rescued by another boater who brought them to shore.
The victims were then taken Bronson-South Haven Hospital.
The fire was extinguished by South Haven Area Emergency Services.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs