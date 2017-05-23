Brussels bomb survivor talks terrorisim in Michigan

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - A Michigan man, who survived an ISIS attack on the airport in Brussels last year says the Manchester explosion this week is bringing up memories of his own ordeal.

“Yes, the moment on March 22nd comes back,” says Sebastian Bellin.

Bellin was at Charlotte Middle School on Tuesday, May 23, talking to students and staff about terrorism and fear.

He was critically wounded by the second of two bombs that killed 32 people in Brussels March 22, 2016.

He had already scheduled his visit to Charlotte before the UK attack, but he frequently mentioned

Manchester in his remarks.

“It’s not an easy thing to see,” he explained.

“The sheer blast, the noise. It is devastating. It is really hard to put into words. Women, children and families attending a concert and in a split second sheer terror.”

Bellin is married to a woman from Battle Creek, and that is where the couple and their 2 daughters now live. But Bellin says he still travels to Brussels. He says he won’t be controlled by fear.

“I don’t believe in fear,” he says.

“I think fear is an illusion and the only way it can exist is in your mind. I think there is an incredible amount of confidence that comes with overcoming fear.”

