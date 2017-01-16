WZZM
Bryan man who met Martin Luther King Jr. talks integration progress

Local man shares his impression of racial progress in the Brazos Valley.

Ian Smith, KAGS 11:33 PM. EST January 16, 2017

BRYAN, Texas - The Brazos Valley African American Museum is a place where many come to celebrate the dream of a man who believed in equality. 

Oliver Sadberry, the museum's curator, met King in person while he was in college. 

"He was a tremendous influence to me and I really appreciated everything he did," said Sadberry. 

But in the nearly 50 years since King's death, how far have we come?

A recent survey says Texas ranks fourth in the country for racial integration for whites and African-Americans. But is it the same in the Brazos Valley?

"Without a doubt there's a gap, said Sadberry. "We still have a lot of poor black, poor, single-parent households. Poor kids, kids growing up in that environment."

But Sadberry says there have also been great strides. 

"In my lifetime, I grew up, this was a very segregated community," he said. "Progress has been, I was able to go to Texas A&M and graduate."

Sadberry says communication and education between African-Americans and whites will help further close the gap. The museum also sends a message. 

"America belongs to all of us," he said. "The more of us that understand that and realize that, the smaller the barriers become."

 

 

 

(© 2017 KAGS)


