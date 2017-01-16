Bryan man who met Martin Luther King Jr. talks integration progress

BRYAN, Texas - The Brazos Valley African American Museum is a place where many come to celebrate the dream of a man who believed in equality.
Oliver Sadberry, the museum's curator, met King in person while he was in college.
"He was a tremendous influence to me and I really appreciated everything he did," said Sadberry.
But in the nearly 50 years since King's death, how far have we come?
A recent survey says Texas ranks fourth in the country for racial integration for whites and African-Americans. But is it the same in the Brazos Valley?
"Without a doubt there's a gap, said Sadberry. "We still have a lot of poor black, poor, single-parent households. Poor kids, kids growing up in that environment."
But Sadberry says there have also been great strides.
"In my lifetime, I grew up, this was a very segregated community," he said. "Progress has been, I was able to go to Texas A&M and graduate."
Sadberry says communication and education between African-Americans and whites will help further close the gap. The museum also sends a message.
"America belongs to all of us," he said. "The more of us that understand that and realize that, the smaller the barriers become."
