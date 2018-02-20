Burglar caught on camera located by authorities and jailed

Man seen loading up a television stolen from a Byron Township home on Friday, Feb. 16 (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kent County Sheriff's Office has located the man who stole a television and money from a home in Byron Center earlier this week.

According to authorities, after releasing photos of the suspect caught on the homeowner's security camera, investigators received several tips that lead them to locating the suspect.

Deputies made contact with the suspect on Tuesday, Feb. 20 in Grand Rapids.

He was lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

The suspect's name is being withheld until the case can be reviewed by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office and his pending arraignment.

