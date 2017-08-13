Businesses losing money with intersection construction in Grand Rapids

The intersection of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue will be closed until early September (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., - Just a few weeks into construction at the intersection of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids, nearby businesses are paying a heavy price.

Multiple stores told WZZM 13 they lose thousands of dollars per week with the intersection blocked on all sides.

"It's been a lot slower," said Cachelle Cancel, a cashier at My Food Market, just off the intersection. "Plenty of customers, regular customers, several of them aren't coming in anymore."

And down Leonard, where construction extends many blocks, is Vitale's pizza. Salvatore Vitale owns the restaurant and said he's losing $10,000 a week and had to close one of his buildings because of the construction.

"The people don't know how to detour, or where they gotta go to come here because Leonard Street is closed completely to Fuller," Vitale said.

Vitale's just turned 51 years old, and Salvatore said his business will definitely make it through the construction period.

"I'm not mad at the city, that's just something you gotta do," he said. "We'll advertise, and the people will know and come back again."

