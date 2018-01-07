Cali is calling: Local chef will be on the Food Network

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - A West Michigan chef will be headed out to California for a spot on a Food Network show.

Jenna Arcidiacono, the owner and head chef at Amore Trattoria Italiana in Comstock Park, will be featured in an episode of Guy's Grocery Games. The audition process started about two months ago.

"I got the call at Amore a few months back, and the hostess said it was the Food Network," but Chef Jenna laughed it off as a prank by her husband. She got on the line and said that that started a slew of phone calls and interviews with casting directors and producers.

Once it was decided what show she'd be featured on, it was time to book the flights. On Friday, Chef Jenna says she got another call from California -- she was scheduled for taping on February 1. She flies out to Hollywood near the end of this month -- well, Santa Rosa, because that's were Guy Fieri lives and where the full-fledged grocery store just for the show and game were built.

As far as when we can catch that episode on air, it might be while. "It could be six months to a year," Chef Jenna explained. "They told me it takes six to seven months to edit one episode."

"I'm very excited to compete and will be studying the shows until I leave," she went on to say. "It's a tough competition and all about knowing how to produce under pressure."

Guy's Grocery Games, hosted by Guy Fieri, is a "high-stakes, high skill grocery store cooking competition." The show pits four chefs against each other and includes all kinds of challenges, such as creating a dish with five or fewer items or with a budget as small as $10.

