Car crashed into a house in Sand Lake

Rose White , WZZM 9:26 PM. EDT October 15, 2017

SAND LAKE, MICH. - According to Kent County Dispatch, a car struck a house in Sand Lake around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. 

The incident occurred on Lake Street in Sand Lake. 

One person was injured and transported to the hospital. A gas line was severed in the house, and DTE energy also responded. 

As of 9:20 p.m., police were still on the scene.

