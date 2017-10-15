Car crashed into a house in Sand Lake

(Photo: Thinkstock)

SAND LAKE, MICH. - According to Kent County Dispatch, a car struck a house in Sand Lake around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The incident occurred on Lake Street in Sand Lake.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital. A gas line was severed in the house, and DTE energy also responded.

As of 9:20 p.m., police were still on the scene.

