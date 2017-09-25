Car crashed into semi in Easton Twp.

(Photo: Ionia County Office of the Sheriff)

A 20-year-old woman was driving north on N. State Rd. in Easton Twp. when she crossed the centerline into the south bound lane. She then struck a semi-truck that was in that lane.

A 41-year-old man was driving the truck, and he was not injured in the crash,

The woman was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Ionia, then flown by AeroMed to Spectrum Butterworth where she is in serious condition.

The accident is under investigation, but speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident.

