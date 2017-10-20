WZZM
Car crashes into bus in Mecosta County

Staff , WZZM 8:35 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

MECOSTA COUNTY, MICH. - On Friday morning Oct. 20, a woman driving down 30th Avenue in Mecosta County hit a school bus that was turning in front of her around 7:45 a.m. 

The 32-year-old woman from Remus tried to stop, but she hit the back corner of the bus. In the incident, the car had the right-of-way. 

There were no reported injuries to students on the bus or the bus driver. The driver of the car did not have any injuries, and a child she had in the car was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash. 

