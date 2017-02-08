Cascade Township Board hosts meeting on new business

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Dozens spoke out Wednesday at the Cascade Township board meeting over a business expected to open just off 28th street. Its called Fowling Warehouse and is being met with resistance from neighbors who have a number of concerns.

Fowling Warehouse combines bowling and football. The business would be just a couple hundred feet from homes.

Those who live in that neighborhood are concerned over the noise, as well as the increase of potential drunk drivers as the business would serve alcohol.

"There's no way you can tell me that noise is not going to penetrate to my house, I'm 200 feet from you," Troy Ruger, a Cascade resident, said to the businesses owner. "I have children, I have a one year old at home. You're going to tell me at midnight, we're talking about your prime hours, that's not going to disturb my family? I disagree."

Laura Sullivan is the owner of the business and is also part owner of a Fowling Warehouse on the east side of the state. She's confident the business won't be a bother.

"I appreciate the concerns, certainly we'll listen anytime," Sullivan said.

"As I would tell the residents, we fully anticipate we will work within the noise ordinances that are in the township, the same that would go for the liquor license. We're good corporate citizens, we are in Hamtramck, and we intend to be here as well."

Because the business met the requirement in the area of commercial development the business did not need to be approved by the Board. So no action could take place Wednesday night.

Fowling Warehouse is expected to open some time this summer.

(© 2017 WZZM)